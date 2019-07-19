Amarnath pilgrims were served 'kheer' by Muslims in Jammu today.
Amarnath pilgrims were served 'kheer' by Muslims in Jammu today.

Muslims in Jammu organise langar, serve 'kheer' to Amarnath yatris

ANI | Updated: Jul 19, 2019 18:48 IST

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 19 (ANI): To ensure that their Hindu brethren can undertake annual Amarnath Yatra with ease, a local Muslim community in Jammu has organised a 'langar' (community kitchen) for pilgrims.
A Muslim man named Parvez Waffa, who runs an NGO named Waffa foundation, felicitated Amarnath pilgrims and organised langar for them. As part of this, Muslims served 'kheer' (a sweet dish made with milk and rice) to pilgrims headed towards the shrine of Amarnath in Kashmir.
After serving them kheer, the Muslims garlanded the pilgrims and wished them success for their safe and successful journey to the shrine of 'Baba Barfani'.
Quoting the couplet of Urdu poet Allama Iqbal, "mazhab nahi sikhata aapas mein bair karna, hindi hain ham vatan hai hindostan hamara", Waffa appealed to people from all communities to not fall prey to those who were trying to mislead public and hamper peace in the country.
Speaking to ANI, Waffa opined that by organising langar, he, on behalf of his community, wants to spread the message of brotherhood in the country.
"We should not fall into the trap of mob lynching and talks of those who are trying to destroy the situation. Through this langar programme, we are trying to send a message of peace and love across the country. We welcome all pilgrims of Amarnath and we pray that all their wishes come true, fulfilled by God," he said.
"All the conspiracy to spoil the situation is hatched by our neighbouring country as it wants to get benefit out of it. Hence, I appeal to everyone in our country to maintain brotherhood among ourselves," he added, making a veiled reference to Pakistan.
Overwhelmed by the heartfelt welcome, Chintu Tomar, one of the pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, said, "Honestly speaking, I was not expecting such a gesture but I was happy to see this. We should live together and maintain brotherhood."
Another pilgrim named Neeraj Sharma said, "I am very happy as this langar has been organised to carry forward the unity and maintain unity across the country."
The 46-day-long yatra began on July 1, the day of Masik Shivratri, and will conclude on August 15, the day of Shravan Purnima.
Situated at an altitude of 3,888 metres, the Amarnath cave is considered as one of the holiest shrines for Hindus.
The Yatra takes place from the traditional 36-km Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 20:04 IST

Bihar: Lightning claims eight lives in Nawada district

Nawada (Bihar) [India], July 19 (ANI): An incident of lightning claimed the lives of seven minors and an adult earlier on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 20:01 IST

DGCA suspends Air Asia pilot's licence for erroneously sending...

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Aviation regulator DGCA on Friday suspended the licence of an Air Asia India pilot for three months for erroneously sending 'hijack code' on a Delhi-Srinagar flight.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 19:58 IST

Varavara Rao's wife appeals to Maharashtra Governor for basic...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 19 (ANI): Bhima-Koregaon violence case accused Varavara Rao's wife on Friday made an appeal to Maharashtra governor Vidyasagar Rao through an open letter to provide her husband with basic amenities in Jail.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 19:53 IST

Bills to check illicit deposits, empowerment of transgenders...

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): A bill which seeks to tackle the menace of illicit deposits and another that provides a mechanism for social, economic and educational empowerment of transgenders were introduced in Lok Sabha on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 19:48 IST

Give loans to poor instead of rich who run away from country:...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 19 (ANI): On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of bank nationalization, senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Friday said that PM Modi should start giving loans to poor instead of giving it to rich people who run away from the country.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 19:26 IST

BJP leader arrested for his statement on Kamal Nath; granted bail later

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 19 (ANI): Former BJP MLA Surendra Nath Singh was on Friday arrested and granted bail later by a court here over his controversial comment on Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 19:20 IST

TMC delegation to visit UP's Sonbhadra tomorrow

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): A four-member delegation-led by TMC leader Derek O Brian will on Saturday visit Sonbhadra in Uttar Pradesh where nine people were killed during firing over a land dispute on July 17.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 18:58 IST

'BJP unable to prevent crimes but is stopping me from performing my duty'

Mirzapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 19 (ANI): Congress General Secretary for Eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi on Friday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government on the Sonbhadra killing incident saying while it was unable to prevent crimes but was arresting her because she wanted to show solid

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 18:49 IST

ED attaches assets worth Rs 3.10 cr in connection with money...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 19 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday attached the assets worth Rs 3.10 crores of a private company under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 18:46 IST

India submits dossier to Pakistan on pro-Khalistan activities

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): India has handed over a 23-page dossier to Pakistan on 15 individuals allegedly involved in pro-Khalistan activities in their country.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 18:40 IST

Scarlett Keeling case: Bombay HC's Goa bench sentences convict...

Panaji (Goa), [India], July 19 (ANI): The Goa bench of the Bombay High Court on Friday sentenced shack worker Samson D'Souza to ten years rigorous imprisonment in the case of rape and murder of British teenager Scarlett Keeling in 2008.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 18:33 IST

Bihar: Wading through floodwaters, ASHA worker helps woman...

Madhubani (Bihar) [India], July 19 (ANI): As floods wreaking havoc in Bihar, an ASHA worker helped a woman in flood-hit Madhubani deliver her baby successfully here on Friday.

Read More
iocl