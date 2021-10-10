Muslims in Srinagar express solidarity with civilians killed by terrorists in J-K

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 10 (ANI): A group of Muslims on Sunday staged a peaceful protest at the Lal Chowk area in Srinagar against the alleged Pakistan sponsored terrorism and recent killings of minorities in the Kashmir Valley.

Protestors carried banners sporting "Akhhir Kab Tak" (Till when?) to register their protest.

Speaking to reporters, M Bashir, a Taekwondo coach who was part of the protest said, "You are aware of the situation here. One school teacher and a school principal were killed by terrorists. We have gathered here to ensure that the authorities concerned serve them justice. Teachers teach and guide us. Widespread bloodshed should not be here and the idea of brotherhood should be promoted. Kashmir Valley is for all including Kashmiri Sikhs, Kashmiri Pandits and others."

Mhmd Shafi, another protestor said, "A large number of Muslims have gathered here. The ploy of the terrorists to disturb communal harmony has failed. This protest signifies that there is communal harmony and brotherhood here. We stand for the rights of all the Muslims, Bihar labourers, Kashmiri Sikhs and Kashmiri Pandits here. The ulterior motives of the terrorists have failed. I want to make it clear that ...these mindless killers are not humans, they are devils."

"You save one human being. You save humanity. No Kashmiri is unsafe here," he added.



Another participant in the protest said that the gathering was held to spread the message that no Kashmiri was unsafe here. "I request the Kashmiri Pandits, Sikhs to not run away from here. If they run away, then the motives of these militants will succeed. We are must stand together as one."

Meanwhile, condemning the recent killings in Jammu and Kashmir, General Officer Commanding of Chinar Corps Lieutenant General DP Pandey on Sunday said that certain elements were attempting to divide society on communal lines and that people will expose such elements.

He further said that such elements were jealous of the positive developments in the country and the union territory over the last year.

"These killings are condemnable. I believe that Kashmiris will expose the elements who are trying to divide Kashmiri society on communal lines," he said while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event in Baramulla.

He also expressed confidence that people will help to pull out the anti-national elements from the region. (ANI)

