Muslims protect Shiv Temple during violence in NE Delhi

New Delhi [India], Feb 28 (ANI): In the aftermath of violence, that ripped through North-East Delhi, the Muslim community set an example by protecting a Shiv Temple in the Indira Vihar area from being vandalized on the night of February 25.

The man named Shakeel Ahmed, along with other residents, protected the Shiv Temple against a mob that had entered the area in an attempt to vandalise religious places and houses.

"When the mob came to attack us we protected the Shiv Temple and mosque here from them. In particular, we protected the Shiv Temple because otherwise we would have been maligned that a temple has been vandalised in a Muslim area. We did not even let them come near the temple. All these rioters had come from outside the Indira Vihar area," Ahmed told ANI.

"No support has come from the government even as the NGOs have provided some support to the riot-affected people," he alleged.

At least 42 people have died in the violence that rocked North-East Delhi earlier this week. (ANI)

