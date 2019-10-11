Former AMU VC Zameer Uddin Shah addressing an interactive session in Lucknow on Thursday. Photo/ANI
Former AMU VC Zameer Uddin Shah addressing an interactive session in Lucknow on Thursday. Photo/ANI

Muslims should handover Ayodhya land to Hindus for lasting peace: Former AMU VC

ANI | Updated: Oct 11, 2019 07:48 IST

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Former Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Vice-Chancellor Lt General (retired) Zameer Uddin Shah has said that Muslims should hand over the disputed land at Ayodhya to Hindus for the sake of lasting peace in the country.
"In case the Supreme Court passes judgement in favour of Muslims. They should hand over the land to their Hindu brothers for the sake of lasting peace in the country. There has to be a solution otherwise we'll go on fighting," Shah said in an interactive session organised by the Indian Muslims for Peace on Thursday.
He said that he strongly supported an out-of-court settlement.
"The Supreme Court should give a clear verdict and it should not be 'Panchayati' at all. Even if the court gives judgement in favour of Muslims, will it be possible to build a mosque there? It is impossible," he said.
Several other prominent personalities were also present at the event including Padma Shri Mansoor Hasan.
The Supreme Court is hearing the Ram Janmabhoomi - Babri Masjid land dispute on a daily basis and Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi has urged the parties in the matter to conclude the arguments by October 18. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 09:13 IST

Mamallapuram: 18 types of vegetables, fruits, used to erect gate...

Mamallapuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Department of Horticulture here has decorated a huge gate near 'Panch Rathas', where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to visit later in the day.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 08:31 IST

Security heightened in Mamallapuram ahead of Xi-Modi summit

Mamallapuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Security has been heightened in Mamallapuram ahead of the second informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping that is scheduled to take place here today.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 08:06 IST

Delhi: Suspects involved in ANI scribe attack case injured in...

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI) Two criminals, suspected to be involved in an attack on a woman journalist working with ANI, were injured in an encounter with Delhi police on Friday morning.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 07:25 IST

Punjab to get 6,192 kilolitre non-subsidised kerosene for...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Punjab Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs department Principal Secretary KAP Sinha has said that the state will get 6,192 kilolitre of non-subsidised kerosene oil for the 550th Prakash Purb celebrations.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 07:05 IST

Delhi Police arrest property dealer carrying Rs 50,000 reward

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): A team of Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested a property dealer who was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 in connection with some cheating cases.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 06:59 IST

Former Ranbaxy CEO Malvinder Singh detained in Ludhiana

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): The economic offences wing (EOW) of Delhi police have detained former Ranbaxy chief executive officer (CEO) Malvinder Singh from Punjab's Ludhiana based on the complaint given by Manpreet Singh Suri of Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL) in an alleged fraud case.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 06:52 IST

Head hangs in shame when I see current lot of Congress leaders:...

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Launching a scathing attack on the Congress party, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said that his head hangs in shame when he sees the current lot of Congress leaders.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 06:40 IST

Odisha: Gold biscuits worth over Rs 4.9 crore recovered, two arrested

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): A team of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and police have nabbed two persons and recovered 110 smuggled foreign gold biscuits worth over Rs 4.9 crore from their possession.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 06:24 IST

Congress, NCP have accepted their defeat: Fadnavis

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday trained guns at Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and said they have accepted their defeat ahead of the state Assembly elections.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 06:00 IST

MP: Bride gets Rs 51,000 if groom takes selfie in toilet as per...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): No selfie in loo, no wedding! That's what applicants under 'Mukhya Mantri Kanya Vivah/Nikah Yojna' are being told in Madhya Pradesh if they want to get married and the brides-to-be want to become eligible to receive Rs 51,000 under the scheme.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 04:44 IST

TSRTC employee dies due to heart attack after participating in rally

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): A Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (RTC) employee died due to a heart attack after returning home from a protest rally as part of the ongoing employees' strike in the state.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 04:05 IST

Osmania University assistant professor arrested for alleged...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Police have arrested an assistant professor at Osmania University for allegedly having links with Maoists.

Read More
iocl