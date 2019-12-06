Must be thoroughly inquired to find if it was genuine: P Chidambaram on Telangana encounter

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Dec 6 (ANI): Congress leader and former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram on Friday called for a thorough enquiry into the Telangana encounter to ascertain if it was genuine.

"I don't know facts of what happened in Hyderabad. As a responsible person, all I can say is, it must be thoroughly enquired into, to find out if it was a genuine encounter whether they were trying to flee or it was anything else," he said while addressing a press conference here.

Earlier today, all the four accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian in Telangana were killed in an encounter with police.

According to police, the accused were being taken to the scene of the crime, where the charred body of the doctor was found, when they allegedly tried to escape.

"The accused Mohammed Arif, Naveen, Shiva and Chennakeshavulu were killed in a police encounter at Chatanpally, Shadnagar today in the wee hours, between 3 am and 6 am. I have reached the spot and further details will be revealed," Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar said.

The four accused were arrested and were in judicial custody and lodged in high-security cells at Cherlapally Central Jail in Hyderabad.

The doctor was brutally gang-raped and killed by four persons before they burnt her body in Shamshabad area on November 27. (ANI)

