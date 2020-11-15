Muted Kali Puja in Agartala due to COVID-19

Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 15 (ANI): Scores of devotees thronged Uma Maheshwari temple and Anandamayi Maa Ashram among other temples in Agartala on the occasion of Kali Puja on Saturday night, even as the gathering this time was less as compared to previous years due to the ongoing pandemic.

Though less in number, people came out of their homes for pandal hopping, despite the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic and toned-down celebrations this year. People in masks could be seen queuing up at puja pandals and temples, keeping the COVID protocols in mind.



"Diwali is celebrated throughout the world. People here in Tripura also celebrate Kali Puja, along with the festival of light with the same enthusiasm, lighting earthen lamps, and candles," said Santosh Saha, a local resident.

"Usually, we celebrate Diwali with much pomp. However, this year the celebrations were muted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. People, however, have come out to pray to Maa Kali in keeping with the tradition," Saha told ANI.

Like every year, temples and houses were well-illuminated too on the occasion. (ANI)

