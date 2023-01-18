Mutilated body recovered from Bhalswa drain has not been identified yet: Delhi Police sources

New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): The dismembered body recovered from the Bhalswa drain in the national capital on Saturday has not been identified yet, the Delhi Police sources said adding that the police will now send the DNA sample to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for its identification.

The sources on Wednesday said that the family called to identify the mutilated body has failed to identify it and alleged that their missing family member did not have a tattoo of the trident (Trishool) and neither did the face cut match.

The Delhi Police will now send the DNA sample of the family to FSL to match it with the body.

Incidentally, the unidentified dead body was found in three pieces from the Bhalswa drain soon after the Delhi Police arrested two terror suspects from Jahangirpuri for allegedly planning targeting killings in the national capital, ahead of Republic Day.

The police had arrested Naushad and Jagjit Singh under the sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) on Thursday. These terror suspects were then sent to police custody for 14 days after being produced in court on Friday.



Amid the interrogation of the suspects, the police said they carried out a raid at their rented house at Shradha Nand Colony in the Bhalswa Dairy police station limits on Friday, under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and recovered the hand grenades. The police also recovered three pistols and 22 live cartridges from the suspects.

On Tuesday, the investigators in the case said that the two arrested terror suspects have been in direct contact with atleast four terrorists, namely, Nazeer Bhat, Nasir Khan, Nazeer Khan of terror outfit Harkat-ul Ansar, and Nadeem of Hizbul Mujahideen.

Other than these, the police also found that the duo was also in touch with gangsters-- Sunil Rathi, Neeraj Bawana, Irfan Chhenu, Hashim Baba, Ible Hasan and Imran Pehelwan.

A week after two suspects were arrested for killing a man, a ragpicker, Delhi Police have uncovered a complex terror web stretching from Pakistan to Canada with "handlers" directing hit jobs on political leaders in India, in return for hefty cash rewards.

The revelations come ahead of the Republic Day celebrations in India. Delhi Police has now launched a search for at least four people suspected to be part of the terror conspiracy in which gangsters planned "targeted killings" of certain political leaders through two criminals [Jagjit Singh and Naushad].

The Delhi Police sources had earlier said that Canada-based Arsh Dalla had offered Rs 1 crore to Jagga to kill Amit Arora, a Shiv-Sena leader in Punjab. The attack was planned around Republic Day and for this Jagga had conducted a recce in December last year. Jagga was also contracted to target Gursimran Singh Mand of the Congress party, who is also the president of the International Anti-Khalistan Front for which he was offered Rs 1.5 crore, according to Delhi Police.

Further, according to sources, both Jagga and Naushad had received money as advance payment through hawala operators and asked to prove their trustworthiness. The duo then killed a boy in December last year and chopped his body into parts using a machete and sent the video to their handlers in Pakistan. (ANI)

