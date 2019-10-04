National Security Advisor Ajit Doval addresses Goa Maritime Conclave in New Delhi on Friday [Photo/ANI]
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval addresses Goa Maritime Conclave in New Delhi on Friday [Photo/ANI]

Mutual cooperation required to tackle sea related threats: NSA Ajit Doval

ANI | Updated: Oct 04, 2019 12:57 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Friday said that seas are going to become the most important areas of countries' mutual cooperation and in tackling possible threats. He also stressed that "India is not part of any alliance and its corporation is not directed against any country."
"Seas are going to be the most important area of nations' mutual cooperation, economic development and tackling possible threats. We are all important stakeholders in the Indian Ocean Region and Pacific as these two areas are both contentious and also offer great opportunities," the NSA said while addressing Goa Maritime Conclave.
"I would like to underline that we are not a part of any alliance and our corporation is not directed against any country. Our corporation is solely intended and focussed on bringing the change that will only add to the prosperity of each country and the region," he added.
Doval also stated that there is a dire need for all India's neibhouring countries to come together and take requisite measures to minimize possibilities of threats in the seas.
"There are many things that need to be done. Probably none of us are in a position to do it alone but together we can do and contribute ... that brings out the element of complementarity. We do not have any areas of strategic conflict or we do not consider each other as rivals...we consider that anything that which is good for one country will contribute to the wellness of the rest," he said.
"Friends in the times to come sea, space and cyber are going to be the three important areas which are going to represent serious threats. The challenge before us is how do we maximize the opportunities and minimize the possibilities of threats. And this is the spirit that brings us all together. The major thing is how do we identify, work upon, consolidate and take ahead the agenda for seizing those opportunities to our greatest benefit," Doval added.
"We all are aspirational states. We are the states who are interested in seeing peace in the region. The states are interested in seeing the development and growth in the respective countries. We know that we need connectivity, we need rule of laws and we need engagement on predictable terms. We should be able to work together and contribute to each other's prosperity," he further stated.
In his concluding remark, the National Security advisor mentioned India's Look East Policy and stated that it aims to strengthen economic and strategic relations with the nations of Southeast Asia.
"We are aware that free links of shipping and free links of seas are an extremely important area for the development of the hinterland and connectivity to the hinterland which catalyzes economic progress. India look East Policy is built upon these things and we would like to bring south Asia and south-east Asia together so that it can be partners in prosperity," he said.
The Indian Navy will host 'Goa Maritime Conclave - 2019' from October 3 to 5 here, in its bid to foster friendly relations with maritime neighbors.
The focus of the conclave is on capacity building among Indian Ocean Region (IOR) navies to tackle emerging maritime threats, as well as discussing cooperative strategies for enhancing interoperability among partner maritime agencies.
Naval War College, Goa, is hosting the event which is a follow-on to the maiden Goa Maritime Conclave held in 2017. The theme for the conclave is "Common Maritime Priorities in Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and need for Regional Maritime Strategy". (ANI)

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 13:21 IST

Delhi: Man arrested for sending hoax bomb message to school teacher

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): A 50-year-old man was arrested here on Friday for allegedly sending a threat message to a school teacher warning of a bomb blast in the school, said police.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 13:17 IST

Ravidas temple row: SC asks petitioners to meet AG and chalk out...

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 : The Supreme Court on Friday directed all the petitioners in Ramdas Temple demolition case to convene a meeting with the Attorney General KK Venugopal and chalk out a possible amicable solution.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 13:15 IST

People in AICC offices hatched conspiracies against Rahul...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Disgruntled Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Friday alleged that a conspiracy was hatched against Rahul Gandhi to ensure that the latter fails as the Congress president. He also said he will be unable to continue in the party for long if his voice is not hea

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 13:13 IST

A day after rain and storm, fallen trees disrupt traffic in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Traffic in and around the national capital was disrupted on Friday after a number of trees were uprooted due to a strong storm and rainfall last evening.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 13:13 IST

Kullu: Rohtang pass receives fresh snowfall

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Rohtang pass in Kullu received fresh snowfall on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 12:36 IST

Raghubar Das pays tribute to police jawans killed in Naxal...

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Friday expressed grief over the death of two police jawans in an encounter with Naxals and said that their sacrifice will not go in vain.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 12:26 IST

CISF to set up 'permanent' base in hypersensitive Baglihar Hydro...

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is all set to have a permanent deployment at Baglihar Hydro Electric Power plant in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 12:25 IST

Priya Dutt undeserving, Congress should've heeded Nirupam's...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Congress MP Husain Dalwai on Friday accused party leader Priya Dutt of manipulating the ticket allocation process in Maharashtra and added that she was undeserving of the importance given to her.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 12:23 IST

PMC bank crisis: ED files case against two HDIL directors

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate, Maharashtra has registered an Enforcement Case Investigation Report (ECIR) to probe erring bank officials in connection with the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank case.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 12:22 IST

UP Cong committee chairman writes to Priyanka Gandhi, urges to...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): The Congress party should prepare for the 2022 Assembly elections and focus on bolstering its efforts on the ground apart from countering BJP and the RSS parties through social media and newspapers, said Chairman of Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee, Haji S

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 12:08 IST

TN: 18 Lankan fishermen apprehended for fishing in Indian waters

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): The Indian Coast Guard apprehends eighteen Sri Lankan fishermen and eight boats for illegally fishing in Indian waters.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 11:54 IST

Adityanath flags off IRCTC's special Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off the Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC)'s first passenger train, on Friday.

Read More
iocl