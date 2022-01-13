'Mutual understanding' reached between Assam, Meghalaya over six areas of boundary dispute: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 13 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that his government has arrived at 'mutual understanding' with Meghalaya over the six areas of the boundary dispute between the two neighbouring states that were taken up in the first phase of a border row settlement.

"We have reached a mutual understanding between the two governments (Assam and Meghalaya) today. But it has to be ratified at the larger level. People are involved in this matter, state interest is involved. The government alone cannot decide," Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Meghalaya's Deputy CM Prestone Tynsong said, "More or less we are almost about to reach agreement in areas that we have already inspected. Now again both CMs have directed to bring out detailed reports and thereafter one more meeting will be held between two CMs."

"They will be meeting even the Union Home Minister hopefully before January 21. Maybe the final agreement will be made public to both the states of Assam and Meghalaya after they come back," he added.

In their long-standing inter-state boundary disputes between Assam and Meghalaya, their respective Chief Ministers on December 23 last year held a meeting and decided to resolve the issues over six areas, out of 12. (ANI)