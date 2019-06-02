Muzaffarnagar: Miscreants create ruckus at toll plaza, case registered

Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jun 2 (ANI): A group of miscreants created ruckus at a toll plaza on Muzaffarnagar- Saharanpur highway on Saturday afternoon.

In the CCTV visuals of the incident, a group of men can be seen creating ruckus at the toll plaza. With some of their faces covered with clothes, they are also seen breaking glasses and barricades of the toll booth.

Following the incident, a case was registered at the local police station.

Sharing details of the incident, Circle Officer City Harish Bhadoria said, "One of the employees has registered an FIR. He has alleged that 20-25 people who came in five vehicles created ruckus at the toll-plaza and manhandled it. We have taken CCTV footage record. Further investigation will be done."

He also said that the reason behind the incident wasn't known yet. (ANI)

