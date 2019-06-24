Muzaffarpur: 3-member panel to probe recovery of human skeletal remains behind SKMCH

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Jun 24 (ANI): A three-member investigation committee has been constituted to probe the matter where human skeletal remains were found behind government-run Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) in the district.

The committee will be headed by Deputy Development Commissioner (DDC) of Muzaffarpur Ujjwal Kumar.

The committee will file a report in the matter within three days, District Information Officer Alok Ranjan Ghosh informed.

This came after human skeletons were recovered from behind the building of Shri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) in Muzaffarpur on June 22.

SKMCH is currently battling with an influx of cases of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES). The death toll due to the vector-borne disease mounted to 130 on Sunday. (ANI)

