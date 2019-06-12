Muzaffarpur: 31 children die of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome in June

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], June 12 (ANI): As many as 31 children have died so far in the month of June reportedly due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in the Muzaffarpur district.

Sunil Shahi, Superintendent SKMCH, Muzaffarpur, told ANI, "From January to June 2, 13 patients were admitted, of them, three had died. However, since the beginning of June to this day 86 people have been admitted and of them, 31 have died".

In total 109 have been admitted in this year so far in which 34 children have died, he said.

As many as 14 children have died due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES).

Encephalitis is a viral infection, which causes mild flu-like symptoms such as a fever or a headache. (ANI)

