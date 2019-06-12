Muzaffarpur: 43 chidren die due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], June 12 (ANI): As many as 43 children died due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in the month of June in Muzaffarpur so far.

Speaking to ANI, Muzaffarpur District Magistrate (DM), Alok Ranjan Ghosh said, "Eight children were critical today and two of them died. So the total number of deaths reached 43."

Sunil Shahi, Superintendent SKMCH had informed earlier today that in total 109 patients have been admitted in this year due to AES.

Encephalitis is a viral infection, which causes mild flu-like symptoms such as a fever or a headache. (ANI)

