Muzaffarpur: 5 dead in collision between speeding truck, auto

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India] Nov 5 (ANI): Five persons, including 3 children, died after a collision between a truck and an auto in Muzaffarpur's Ahiyapur area during early hours of Tuesday.

Four of the deceased were from the same family and were coming from Hyderabad to discuss the prospects of marriage for their daughter.

Alok Ranjan Ghosh, District Magistrate, said, "The mobiles found from the accident site helped in ascertaining the identity of the deceased. All the passengers were from Bochaha Block from Sahila Balli village. Compensation of Rs 4 lakhs each will be given to the families of the deceased. The investigation is on to find the cause of the accident."

As per the preliminary investigation, the truck was overspeeding when it rammed into the auto, leaving the vehicle mangled.

Out of the seven passengers, five died at the spot out of whom four were from the same family, while one is believed to be the auto driver.

The injured, both girls, were shifted to a medical facility for treatment. (ANI)

