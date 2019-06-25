Muzaffarpur: Advanced test machines installed at SKMCH

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [Inida]. June 25 (ANI): Government has taken an initiative for the betterment of government-led Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) hospital by installing portable digital X-ray machines and other advanced test machines, said Superintendent Sunil Kumar Shahi on Tuesday.

"Earlier we had usual X-ray machines, but now the government has installed portable digital machines. Also, along with portable ultra-sound machines, advanced blood sample examine machines have been installed for the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU)" Shahi told ANI.

The number of patients admitted with Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) has also reduced since past few days and it will reduce further after monsoon arrives in Muzaffarpur, added Shahi.

He also claimed that the recovery rate is improving as parents are bringing their children early. The toll due to AES epidemic has reached 131 in Muzaffarpur district in Bihar.

The death was reported from Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) which is handling the largest number of patients in the district. The total 111 deaths have been reported from government-run SKMCH and 20 in Kejriwal hospital.

The AES is a viral disease that causes flu-like symptoms such as high fever, vomiting and in extreme cases, brain dysfunction, seizure, and inflammation of heart and kidney. (ANI)

