Muzaffarpur boiler blast incident due to misoperation, says Bihar Minister

Patna (Bihar) [India], December 27 (ANI): Bihar Minister Jivesh Mishra has termed the Muzaffarpur boiler blast in a noodle factory that took place on Sunday morning and claimed the lives of at least seven labourers and left seven injured, an "incident due to misoperation".



Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Mishra said, "The factory was established in 2020 after it met all the required parameters for establishing a factory. The certification of the boiler that blasted was done in May 2021 by the department. Prima facie, it seems that the incident took place due to misoperation. A probe has been ordered. We can't say anything substantive until it's done. The state government has announced ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the families of the deceased."

The minister further informed that he has directed the officials to provide the compensation to the labourers' families based on the Compensation Act of the labour resource department.

"Based on the Compensation Act of the labour resource department, I have directed the officials to provide the compensation of the labourers' families after holding a meeting with the factory director. The government will provide treatment to all the injured labourers," he said.

