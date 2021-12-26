Muzaffarpur boiler blast: Toll mounts to 7, minister assures high-level probe

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], December 26 (ANI): The death toll in the Muzaffarpur boiler blast has risen to seven, state Revenue and Land Reforms Minister Ram Surat Rai informed on Sunday, adding that a high-level inquiry will be conducted into the incident.

"The incident is extremely unfortunate. A total of seven people have died while the other seven are injured. A high-level inquiry will be done into the incident. In my opinion, the factory rules were violated as it was operating on Sunday even though factories are closed on that day. The reason behind this will be found out in the inquiry and strict action will be taken against the ones found guilty," said Rai while talking to the media.

The minister said that the government had given the certificate for the operation of the boiler in May this year.



Rai also said that free treatment will be provided to the ones injured in the incident.

Seven people were killed and seven others were injured in a boiler blast in a noodle factory in Bihar's Muzaffarpur on Sunday.

As per locals, the explosion was so strong that it was heard 5 km away from the blast site.

As per officials, the blast took place at 10 am. The adjacent factories were also damaged in the explosion. The police said that the identities of the labourers who died in the accident are yet to be ascertained as the body parts of the deceased were blown away in the blast.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced an ex gratia amount of Rs 4 lakhs each to the families of the deceased in the boiler blast incident. (ANI)

