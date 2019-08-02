Muzaffarpur: Boy stabbed to death in school premises

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India] Aug 2 (ANI): A 7th class student was stabbed to death in his school premises in Ahiyapur here on Friday, police said.

Manoj Kumar, SSP Muzaffarpur told ANI: "Suraj Kumar, a student of class seventh was stabbed to death in his school premises. Vikas, the main accused has been arrested."

Kumar also informed that the victim and the 20-year-old accused lived in the same society and were neighbors.

According to the SSP, Vikas was also accused of stealing the purse of the victim's mother yesterday.

"Yesterday, charges of stealing the purse of the victim's mother were also laid against the accused. The police had already started an investigation into the matter," he said.

"Today it was informed that the accused Vikas had stabbed Suraj Kumar to death," he added. (ANI)