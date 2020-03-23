Muzaffarpur bus stand crowded despite lockdown

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Mar 23 (ANI): A large crowd was seen at a bus stand in Muzaffarpur district on Monday despite a lockdown imposed in the city in the backdrop of coronavirus scare.

"A large number of people have come here. The bus won't be allowed to move from here and passengers sitting inside will be asked to get down. We are obeying the orders given to us," said RB Yadav, ASI, Ahiyapur Thana, Muzaffarpur.

In the wake of Coronavirus, the lockdown has been imposed in the state till March 31, Bihar Chief Minister's Office said on Sunday.

States have been asked only to allow essential services in the 75 districts which have reported positive coronavirus cases in the country, the Union government said on Sunday. (ANI)

