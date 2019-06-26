Muzaffarpur: CJM court in Muzaffarpur orders inquiry regarding fake medicines

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Jun 26 (ANI): The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Suryakant Tiwari in Muzaffarpur on Wednesday ordered an inquiry after a plea alleged counterfeit medicines were supplied to government hospitals.

The petition has been filed by Advocate Pankaj Kumar.

The CJM has asked the ACJM-I, Richa Bhargav to conduct an inquiry in the matter against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Minister of State for Health Ashwini Chaubey, Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey amongst other officials against whom the petition has been filed.

The petition alleges that the government of Bihar was not certifying medicines from government certified agencies but using private agencies for the purpose. The petition also alleges a nexus between hospitals and private agencies and laboratories.

"From 1995 onwards, children have been dying in the summer season in Muzaffarpur. In 2014, I found after obtaining information under RTI that all the medicines received in the hospital from the government are fake. I demanded that the medicines should be examined and only then distributed amongst patients," the petitioner Pankaj Kumar said.

"This is the reason why I filed a case in this regard. The court has taken cognizance of the matter and the next hearing, in this case, is scheduled for July 5," he added. (ANI)