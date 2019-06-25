Muzaffarpur doctors gather funds to hire security personnel

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Jun 25 (ANI): Few doctors in Muzaffarpur clinics have pooled in money to hire Quick Response Team (QRT) for their security, weeks after a junior doctor was attacked by the family of a patient in Kolkata.

"We train our QRT personnel thoroughly; they are trained in controlling any conflicting situation that might take place in and around the hospital. Our team keeps a stern vigil in and around the hospital vicinity and resolve quarrels or any conflicting situation if it occurs" QRT personnel Subedar told ANI.

The QRT works for the safety and security of the public and now professional doctors in Muzaffarpur. If any quarrel takes place, the entire force rushes towards the concerned hospital immediately after receiving information.

While private hospitals have their own security arrangements, doctors working in small clinics in Muzaffarpur have hired QRT personnel to safeguard themselves.

Doctors staged a pan-India protest earlier this month in solidarity with the Kolkata doctors who had been agitating following the alleged attack on the junior doctor in West Bengal's capital.

Doctors across the nation have demanded adequate security at the workplace and stringent action against the perpetrators of the June 10 assault in Kolkata. (ANI)