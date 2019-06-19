Muzaffarpur: Encephalitis death toll mounts to 108

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], June 18 (ANI): The death toll due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Bihar's Muzaffarpur rose to 108 on Tuesday.

As many as 89 children have died in Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH), while 19 others lost their lives in Kejriwal Hospital.

Sunil Kumar Shahi, Superintendent of SKMCH said, "330 children were admitted out which 100 have been discharged and 45 people will be discharged today."

The Chief Minister had recently announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the children, who died due to AES in the city.

He had also given directions to the Health Department, district administration and doctors to take necessary measures to fight the disease.

AES is a viral disease, which causes mild flu-like symptoms such as high fever, convulsions, and headaches. (ANI)

