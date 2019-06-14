Muzaffarpur: Encephalitis death toll rises to 62; Schools to remain shut till June 22

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], June 14 (ANI): With 10 more children succumbing to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar the total death toll has now touched 62, officials said.

A total of 52 patients died at Shri Krishna Medical College while 10 of them succumbed to their injuries in private Kejriwal hospital here on Friday. Till now over 130 have been hospitalised in the district.

Incidents of AES combined with extreme heat wave conditions prevailing in the region district authorities will remain shut till June 22.

District Magistrate of Muzaffarpur told ANI that for students till Class eight, schools will remain closed till June 22 and for students in higher standards, classes will be held only till 10.30 am.

Encephalitis is a viral disease, which causes mild flu-like symptoms such as high fever, convulsions and headaches and has been claiming lives in the district for the past few weeks. (ANI)

