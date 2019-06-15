Dr Shailesh Prasad Singh, Civil Surgeon, Muzaffarpur
Dr Shailesh Prasad Singh, Civil Surgeon, Muzaffarpur

Muzaffarpur: Encephalitis death toll rises to 69

ANI | Updated: Jun 15, 2019 15:08 IST

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], June 15 (ANI): As many as 69 children died due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar, said Dr Shailesh Prasad Singh, Civil Surgeon.
Singh shared that a total of 58 patients have died at Shri Krishna Medical College while 11 of them died in private Kejriwal hospital here. Till now over 130 have been hospitalised in the district.
District Magistrate of Muzaffarpur had on Friday told ANI that for students till Class eight, schools will remain closed till June 22 and for students in higher standards, classes will be held only till 10.30 am.
Encephalitis is a viral disease, which causes mild flu-like symptoms such as high fever, convulsions and headaches and has been claiming lives in the district for the past few weeks. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 15:26 IST

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 15:07 IST

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 14:57 IST

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 14:49 IST

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 14:46 IST

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 14:38 IST

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 14:32 IST

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 14:29 IST

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 14:23 IST

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 14:14 IST

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 14:12 IST

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 14:03 IST

