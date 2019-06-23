Muzaffarpur: People protest against government apathy in handling AES

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], June 23 (ANI): People took out a protest march on Sunday against the government's alleged apathy in tackling Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in the district.

They took out the march from Bhagwanpur chowk on National Highway-28 in Muzaffarpur. People put up the faces of all 40 Members of Parliament from Bihar in demonic forms to register their angst against the prevailing situation in the district.

The entire stretch of the highway nearby the town witnessed a traffic jam due to the protest.

The death toll due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) mounted to 110 in government-run Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH), said an official. With this, the number of AES casualties in Bihar rose to 130 on Sunday. (ANI)

