Muzaffarpur: Protestors show black flags to Bihar CM, two arrested

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had to face protests here on Tuesday after he arrived in the district for the inauguration of a Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) at Shri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH).

A group of protestors waved black flags and threw ink on the vehicle in which Bihar Chief Minister was travelling while his cavalcade was reaching the hospital.

Police have arrested two persons- Umashankar Yadav and student leader Ankit Kumar in connection with the protest.

During his visit, Kumar inaugurated a 100-bed Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) for children at SKMCH.

The state government had passed the PICU among other facilities worth Rs 105 crore at the hospital after as many as 142 children lost their lives due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in the district. (ANI)

