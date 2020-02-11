Muzaffarpur shelter home case: Life term to convict Brijesh Thakur

New Delhi [India], Feb 11 (ANI): A Delhi court on Tuesday awarded life term to convict Brijesh Thakur in connection with the sexual assault of over 40 girls at a shelter home in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district.

Delhi court had reserved its order on quantum of sentence for the 19 in the Muzaffarpur shelter home case on February 04.

Thakur, who is a former legislator and owner of the NGO called Sewa Sankalp Evam Vikas Samiti, managed the place where the incident took place.

The court had, on January 20, convicted Brajesh Thakur along with 18 others in the matter.

The Supreme Court had transferred the case from Bihar to a Delhi court and ordered the judge to complete it within six months, following which the trial court framed charges against 20 accused in the case.

The incident had come to light in the year 2018 after the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) filed an affidavit detailing horrifying sexual abuse cases at the shelter homes. (ANI)

