Muzaffarpur shelter home case: SC directs Bihar to reunite eight victims with family

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Bihar government to take steps to unite eight out of 44 girls, victims in Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual assault case, with their family members.

A Bench of Justice NV Ramana, Justice Mohan M Shantanagoudar and Justice Ajay Rastogi issued the order after 'Koshish', a field action project of Tata Institute of Social Sciences, told Court that out of 44 girls, eight girls are fit to be handed over to their families.

The Court also took on record that Bihar government has readily agreed to provide financial, educational and medical assistance including psychiatric help to be provided to girls.

The Bench also directed the Bihar government to take steps to initiate the process of disbursing compensation to the girls under relevant schemes.

Several girls were sexually assaulted at an NGO-run shelter home in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district and the issue had come to light following a report by Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) which had conducted a social audit.

Advocate Vrinda Grover appearing for TISS told the court that 'Koshish' has contacted, visited and fully inspected the family members of ten girls and out of them, eight were found fit to be reunited with their families.

The advocate stated that in the case of some girls, their extended families are willing to take them back while some of the girls are children with special need.

The top court had in July this year allowed 'Koshish' to interact with these girls and their respective families to find out the acceptability of these children to their families and the repercussions thereupon.

The Supreme Court was hearing an application filed by Bihar government seeking permission to complete the process of rehabilitation and restoration of 44 girls, who are presently residing in different shelter homes in the state. (ANI)

