Supreme Court of India (File photo/ANI)
Supreme Court of India (File photo/ANI)

Muzaffarpur shelter home case: SC directs Bihar to reunite eight victims with family

ANI | Updated: Sep 12, 2019 13:09 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Bihar government to take steps to unite eight out of 44 girls, victims in Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual assault case, with their family members.
A Bench of Justice NV Ramana, Justice Mohan M Shantanagoudar and Justice Ajay Rastogi issued the order after 'Koshish', a field action project of Tata Institute of Social Sciences, told Court that out of 44 girls, eight girls are fit to be handed over to their families.
The Court also took on record that Bihar government has readily agreed to provide financial, educational and medical assistance including psychiatric help to be provided to girls.
The Bench also directed the Bihar government to take steps to initiate the process of disbursing compensation to the girls under relevant schemes.
Several girls were sexually assaulted at an NGO-run shelter home in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district and the issue had come to light following a report by Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) which had conducted a social audit.
Advocate Vrinda Grover appearing for TISS told the court that 'Koshish' has contacted, visited and fully inspected the family members of ten girls and out of them, eight were found fit to be reunited with their families.
The advocate stated that in the case of some girls, their extended families are willing to take them back while some of the girls are children with special need.
The top court had in July this year allowed 'Koshish' to interact with these girls and their respective families to find out the acceptability of these children to their families and the repercussions thereupon.
The Supreme Court was hearing an application filed by Bihar government seeking permission to complete the process of rehabilitation and restoration of 44 girls, who are presently residing in different shelter homes in the state. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 14:01 IST

Foolish theories about millennial cannot fix economy : Rahul...

New Delhi (India), Sept 12 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that India needs a "concrete plan to fix the economy" and not "foolish theories about millennial".

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 13:56 IST

Economic situation is very grim, but Centre is indulging in...

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Launching a scathing attack on the Centre, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday said the economic situation in the country is very grim, but the government is indulging in unprecedented 'vendetta politics'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 13:53 IST

Jitendra Singh slam Pak after truck loaded with arms seized in Kashmir

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday slammed Pakistan after a truck loaded with arms and ammunition was seized from Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 13:50 IST

Receiving threats online: lawyer representing Muslim parties in...

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, representing Muslim parties in the Ayodhya Babri Masjid land dispute case, on Thursday submitted before the Supreme Court that he has been receiving threats on social media for appearing in the matter.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 13:48 IST

India won't get second consular access to Jadhav: Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 12 (ANI): Pakistan on Thursday said that India would not get second consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, the retired Indian Navy officer who has been sentenced to death by a military court on the basis of extracted confession of "espionage and terrorism" following a clos

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 13:39 IST

TN: Coimbatore police seizes handmade pistol from garbage box

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sep 12 (ANI): After getting a tip-off, the Coimbatore police on Thursday recovered a hand-made pistol from inside a garbage box.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 13:39 IST

More than 600 turn up in the first-ever recruitment drive for...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): The first-ever recruitment drive for women at the ranks of soldiers in the Indian Army kicked off on a positive note in Lucknow on Thursday with over 600 candidates reporting for physical tests.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 13:34 IST

Mahmood Madani condemns attempts by Pak to project Indfan...

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind leader Mahmood Madani on Thursday condemned attempts by Pakistan to project in international fora that Indian Muslims were against India.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 13:29 IST

Muslim should consider correction, inclusion of names in voter...

New Delhi (India), Sept 12 (ANI): Leading Islamic organisation, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, has appealed to the Muslim community that it should consider "correction" and "inclusion" of names in the voter list as their 'religious' as well as a national duty.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 13:27 IST

'Medical services of Armed Forces need to devise strategies to...

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said the medical services of the Armed Forces are expected identify the challenges posed by ever-advancing battlefield technologies and devise strategies to mitigate the adverse health effects.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 13:21 IST

Madras HC refuses to extend parole of Nalini

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): The Madras High Court on Thursday refused to extend the parole granted to Nalini Sriharan, who was sentenced to life imprisonment in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 13:11 IST

Major accidents happen due to good roads: K'taka Deputy CM Karjol

Chitradurga (Karnataka) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): In a bizarre statement on road accidents, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol said that major accidents happen due to good roads as people drive in high speed.

Read More
iocl