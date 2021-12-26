Muzaffarpur tragedy: PM Modi expresses condolences to deceased families

New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed condolences to families of those who lost their lives in an accident in a factory in Bihar's Muzaffarpur.

The Prime Minister also hoped for a speedy recovery of those who got injured in the incident.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said, "The accident in a factory in Muzaffarpur, Bihar is very sad. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. Also, I wish the injured a speedy recovery."

The death toll in the Muzaffarpur boiler blast has risen to seven, Bihar Revenue and Land Reforms Minister Ram Surat Rai informed on Sunday, adding that a high-level inquiry will be conducted into the incident.

"The incident is extremely unfortunate. A total of seven people have died while the other seven are injured.



A high-level inquiry will be done into the incident. In my opinion, the factory rules were violated as it was operating on Sunday even though factories are closed on that day. The reason behind this will be found out in the inquiry and strict action will be taken against the ones found guilty," said Rai while talking to the media.

The minister said that the government had given the certificate for the operation of the boiler in May this year.

Rai also said that free treatment will be provided to the ones injured in the incident.

Seven people were killed and seven others were injured in a boiler blast in a noodle factory in Bihar's Muzaffarpur on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced an ex gratia amount of Rs 4 lakhs each to the families of the deceased in the boiler blast incident. (ANI)

