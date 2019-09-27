MV Act 2019: Contractors to face upto Rs 1 lakh fine for constructing poor roads

New Delhi [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said that contractors will be charged upto Rs 1 lakh fine for constructing poor roads and neglecting their proper maintenance under Motor Vehicle Act, 2019.

Sharing a pictorial message, Office of Nitin Gadkari on Twitter wrote: "Under the new Motor Vehicle (MV) Act, the hefty penalty charges are not only levied on common people but also on the contractors, who design faulty roads and neglect basic criteria of road development and its maintenance."

"Such road contractors would be fined up to Rs 1 lakh," it said.

Transport Unions in various part of the country have been protesting against the hefty fines imposed for violating traffic rules under the newly amended MV Act.

Last month, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had notified the provisions of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, which was implemented in several states from September 1.

The law enforces heavy fines and stricter penalties for traffic violations. There have been several instances where people have coughed up hefty fines for traffic violations in many parts of the country. (ANI)

