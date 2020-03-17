MV Rao appointed new DGP Jharkhand

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Mar 17 (ANI): IPS officer MV Rao has been appointed as the new Director-General of Police (DGP) Jharkhand.

Rao replaced IPS officer Kamal Nayan Choubey who has been transferred to the Police Modernisation Division Camp in New Delhi.

Rao was serving as the DG Fire Services and Home Guards and will continue to hold those post as well along with that of the state DGP according to the notification issued by the administration on Monday. (ANI)

