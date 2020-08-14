MV Shreyams Kumar files nomination paper as LDF candidate for RS bypoll in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) state president MV Shreyams Kumar filed his nomination paper on Thursday to contest the Rajya Sabha poll from Kerala as the Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate.

Lal Varghese Kalpakavadi filed his nomination as the United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate for the poll scheduled to be held on August 24.

The Rajya Sabha seat fell vacant following the death of LJD leader M P Veerendrakumar in May.

As the LDF has a majority in the Kerala Assembly, Kumar is poised to get elected to the Rajya Sabha easily.

The UDF decided to field a candidate as it was of the view that a contest is necessary due to the political situation in the state ahead of Kerala Assembly polls. (ANI)

