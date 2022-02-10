MVA govt creating fear atmosphere in Maharashtra, says Chandrakant Patil

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10 (ANI): Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Chandrakant Patil on Thursday targeted Shiv Sena and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government for not taking action on the attack at BJP leader Kirit Somaiya.

"MVA government is creating a fear atmosphere like in West Bengal and Kerala where they (ruling government) kill BJP workers for opposing their wrongdoings but we are not frightened by their attacks," Patil said.

The BJP chief wrote a letter to the Union Home Minister and has requested his intervention in the matter as Kirit Somaiya was attacked by Shivsena workers despite being a Z plus security protectee with Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) security personnel.

Patil slammed the MVA government for converting the state into West Bengal and Kerala where they (ruling government) attacked BJP workers and killed them. "We didn't stop there and we will not be frightened here too," he said.



"I have written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and sought his intervention in the matter as there are so many incidents in the past two years," Patil said.

He further criticised the government for misusing police machinery against BJP workers.

"Shiv Sena could go to court and seek legal protection but they are threatening us and not letting us live in the state," Patil said.

Earlier in the day, former Lok Sabha MP and BJP leader Kirit Somaiya urged the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to review his security arrangements on the grounds that he was allegedly being attacked by Shiv Sena workers despite being under "Z plus" security of the CISF.

In a letter to the MHA, Somaiya said that there should be a review of the security system so that the Pune type incident, which allegedly took place on February 5, could be avoided in future. (ANI)

