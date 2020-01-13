MVD officials in J-K's Udhampur offer lollipops to traffic rules violators during National Road Safety Week

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 12 (ANI): In an unexpected way, officials of Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) in Udhampur district gave lollipops to traffic rules violators instead of issuing challans as part of awareness drive.

On the first day of 31st National Road Safety Week, Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO) Rachna Sharma said that the initiate is intended to make people understand their safety and importance of wearing helmets while driving two-wheelers and seat belts in other vehicles.

"Questions raised on enforcement agencies if people do not wear helmets. We want people to realise that it is their responsibility," she told ANI.

Speaking further, Sharma said, "I don't think those who violate rules should be given roses or chocolates. People feel humiliated when they are offered lollipops. I hope people will take it positively and follow the rules."

Apart from a lollipop, the violators were also given a placard that read "Traffic Rules Violator" and those were following rules got "Traffic Rules Follower".

Meanwhile, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Dr Rohit Chadgal said, "We are making them understand, giving them lollipops so that they don't violate traffic rules now onward. Today we are not issuing traffic challans to anyone but their pictures are being taken by the media and they are being given lollipops." (ANI)

