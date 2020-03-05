My car stopped from entering Parliament for not having 2020 sticker: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

New Delhi [India], Mar 5 (ANI): Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday said that his car was stopped from entering the Parliament complex as it did not have the 2020 sticker.

"Today I had entered the Parliament twice. Later in the afternoon, my car was stopped at Vijay Chowk for not having a sticker of the year 2020," Chowdhury told reporters.

He also said that his car was stopped despite the fact 2019 car sticker is valid till March 31 and no further intimation regarding change of dates had been issued to parliamentarians.

"Speaker of the Lok sabha establishes rules and procedures to be followed by parliamentarians. But it seems others are trying to create new rules," the Congress leader said. (ANI)

