Kargil War veteran Mohammed Sanaullah talking to ANI at Kamrup on Monday
Kargil War veteran Mohammed Sanaullah talking to ANI at Kamrup on Monday

My Eid is today : Kargil Veteran Sanaullah on meeting family

ANI | Updated: Jun 10, 2019 12:49 IST

Kamrup (Assam) [India], June 10 (ANI): Former army officer and Kargil War veteran Mohammed Sanaullah, who was released from a detention centre in Guwahati on Saturday, was overwhelmed with emotion when he met his elder brother and family members at Kalanikah village today.
Sanaullah said that it was like an "Eid" for him now.
"It is like Eid for me. At the time of Eid I was not present but today I am with my family. I am very happy and I have full faith in justice," said Sanaullah.
He was granted bail on Friday by Gauhati High Court with a condition of Rs 20000 bail bond, two local sureties and his biometrics.
The High Court also issued notices to the central government and authorities of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).
Sanaullah was detained by police in May for failing to conform with the rules of NCR, a register of Indian citizens prepared in 1951 which is being updated currently to weed out illegal immigrants from Assam.
Mohammad Sanaullah, 52, who retired as an honorary Lieutenant in the Army was arrested soon after he was summoned by the Assam Police Border Organisation, or the Border Police, in Guwahati on May 28.
Before joining Border Police, Sanaullah served in the Army for 30 years and was designated as a Captain. He was also conferred a medal by the President of India for his service. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 13:46 IST

Will not compromise with principles, alliance with BJP to...

Patna (Bihar) [India], June 10 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said that Janata Dal (United) (JDU) will never compromise on its principles and asserted that there was no bad blood with BJP over his party not joining the governernment at the Centre.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 13:42 IST

3 killed, 4 injured in accident at Yamuna Expressway

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh)[India], Jun 10 (ANI): At least three people were killed while four others were injured after a high-speed car rammed into another four-wheeler and a bike on the Yamuna Expressway here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 13:39 IST

Hyderabad police seizes 33 kg of silver bars, nabbed 3

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jun 10 (ANI): Hyderabad Police on Monday arrested three persons and seized 33 kg of silver in the form of bars from their possession.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 13:34 IST

Omar Abdullah welcomes courts verdict on Kathua rape case

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, on Monday welcomed the verdict in the Kathua rape case, demanding 'severe punishment' to the convicts.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 13:21 IST

Modi's August visit key to strengthening bilateral ties, says...

New Delhi [India], Jun 10 (ANI): French Minister of State for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jean Baptiste Lemoyne, on Monday opined Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to France in August this year will be crucial in strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 13:15 IST

Kathua rape case: Mehbooba Mufti welcomes decision by Pathankot court

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday welcomed the judgment by the Pathankot court which convicted six out of seven accused in connection with the Kathua rape and murder case.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 13:13 IST

Amit Shah chairs meeting on internal security

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting on internal security at Ministry of Home Affairs in North Block here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 13:12 IST

Aligarh murder case: DCW chief writes to PM Modi seeking death...

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Swati Maliwal has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding death sentence for the accused in the rape case of a two-and-a-half-year-girl in Tappal in Aligarh.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 12:49 IST

WB Gov Keshari Nath Tripathi to meet PM Modi today

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday in the wake of political violence in the state during and after the recent elections in the state.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 12:49 IST

SC to hear tomorrow plea challenging journalist Kanojia's arrest

New Delhi [India], Jun 10 (ANI): The Supreme Court will hear on Tuesday a plea challenging the arrest of journalist Prashant Kanojia in connection with an alleged defamatory post on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 12:49 IST

North 24 Parganas: BJP's hold state bandh over alleged killing...

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], June 10 (ANI): With the 12-hour long bandh called by Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) witnessing strong protests being organised by party workers, the daily life has been adversely affected in the district.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 12:48 IST

Depression over southeast and east central Arabian Sea to...

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that a depression has formed over the southeast and adjoining Lakshadweep and east-central Arabian Sea which will likely move north-northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm.

Read More
iocl