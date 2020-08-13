My father is and always been a fighter, he is slowly responding to medical interventions: Pranab Mukherjee's son

New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): Calling Pranab Mukherjee a fighter, his son Abhijit Mukherjee on Thursday said the former President of India is slowly responding to medical interventions.

In a tweet, Abhijit urged well-wisher to pray for his father's speedy recovery.

"My father is & has always been a fighter! He is slowly responding to medical interventions & all his vital parameters are stable. I urge upon every well-wisher to pray for my father's speedy recovery! We need them," he said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, Abhijit alleged that fake news is being circulated by reputed journalists on social media regarding his father's death.

"My Father Shri Pranab Mukherjee is still alive & haemodynamically stable! Speculations & fake news being circulated by reputed Journalists on social media clearly reflects that Media in India has become a factory of Fake News," Abhijit Mukherjee tweeted.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Army Hospital, where the former President has been admitted stated that his health condition continued to remain critical after undergoing emergency surgery for a brain clot and was on a ventilator currently. It said that he was hemodynamically stable.

On August 10, Mukherjee underwent life-saving emergency surgery for the brain clot, following which his health status had worsened.

Taking to Twitter, the 84-year-old said on Monday that he had also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID-19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19," Mukherjee had tweeted. (ANI)