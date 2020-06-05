'My Life, My Yoga' will enhance credibility of Yoga: Vinay Sahasrabuddhe

New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe on Friday said that the video blog contest 'My Life, My Yoga' to be held on International Yoga Day will further enhance the credibility of Yoga in the world.

"Five years back after India's proposal was accepted, the United Nations declared June 21 as International Yoga Day in 2015. This day has been celebrated in various corners of the world where people come together and take part in seminars, etc," Sahasrabuddhe told ANI.

"In the current COVID-19 crisis situation where it is not possible for people to come together in a physical space due to social distancing norms, we have planned a video blog contest named 'My Life, My Yoga'. In this contest, people have to upload a three-minute video in which they will share the effects of yoga on their lives. This will further enhance the credibility of Yoga and promote it in the world," he added.

He further said: "Yoga teachers from India have gone to 180 countries. The reason is that people want to learn Yoga and have accepted it as a credible system in their lives. Without a doubt, Yoga boosts the immunity of people."

The International Yoga Day has been annually observed on June 21 every year since 2015. (ANI)

