My mother's courage, determination laid foundation of my political life: Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 10 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan remembered his mother on Mother's Day and said that the courage and determination with which his mother faced the life, taught him valuable lessons and laid the foundation of his political life.

"Like most people, it was my mother who influenced my life. Due to my father's illness and early death, my mother had to shoulder the responsibility of the family. Mother fulfilled that responsibility with courage. I grew up to be the youngest son of Kalyani, who lost eleven of her fourteen children. My mother taught me to go through all the difficulties in life," said Pinarayi Vijayan in a Facebook post.

He said as the country goes through a severe crisis, we all must overcome it with extraordinary energy.

"As long as we have mothers in our memories, there is no need to look for examples of sacrifice and self-determination. On this Mother's Day, I am remembering my mother with gratitude. Thank you all mothers. Let us move forward together this time, by embracing the concrete aspects of motherhood - sacrifice, mercy and courage, " he concluded in his Facebook post. (ANI)

