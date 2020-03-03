My responsibility to share what happened; Kamal Hassan appears before Chennai Police over crane mishap

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Mar 3 (ANI): Makkal Needhi Maiyam president and actor Kamal Hassan appeared before Chennai Police on Tuesday in connection with the deaths of three people on the set of the movie, 'Indian 2,' last month.

Hassan appeared before Chennai Police Commissioner in Egmore to record his statement.

"I was asked about the incident that took place. I was one of the persons who survived the incident that day. I lost three brothers that day so it is my responsibility to come and share what happened that day," he told reporters here.

"This is also an effort to ensure so that similar incidents do not happen in the future. And all the efforts that are being taken in that direction will be shared with all of you soon," added Hassan

Three people died while around 10 suffered injuries when a crane collapsed while shooting of the film was underway in Chennai at EVP Studios on February 19.

Madhu, personal assistant to director Shankar, Krishna, assistant director, and a staffer Chandran, lost their lives in the incident.

In an open letter, "Indian 2" Director S Shankar announced Rs 1 crore as financial assistance to the kin of the deceased.

'Indian 2' stars Kamal Haasan, Kajal Agarwal, Rakul Preet, Siddharth, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Delhi Ganesh and Nedumudi Venu in prominent roles. (ANI)