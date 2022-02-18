'My statement is being misconstrued': Punjab CM Channi clarifies his 'UP-Bihar Ke bhaiya' remark

Chandigarh [India], February 18 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday clarified his 'UP-Bihar Ke bhaiya' remark and said that his statement was being misconstrued.

Channi highlighted that all migrant workers who came to Punjab till date have toiled and taken it on the path to development.

"My statement is being misconstrued. All migrant workers who came to Punjab till date, have toiled and taken it on the path to development. We have only love for them, nobody can change it," he said.

The Chief Minister in poll-bound Punjab highlighted that he was talking about people who come from outside and create disruptions here.



"I was talking about people who come from outside and create disruptions here. Punjab is as much of the people of UP-Bihar, Rajasthan and elsewhere, who come here and work, as much as it is ours. So, it is not right to present it in any other manner," said Congress leader.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hit out at the Congress over Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's 'UP, Bihar ke bhaiya' remark and said that the party always pits people of one region against another.

Addressing an election rally in Abohar, PM Modi also said that the BJP government will assure the security and development of Punjab.

On Wednesday, Charanjit Singh Channi, while addressing a roadshow, said, "Do not let UP and Bihar ke bhaiya enter Punjab". While he made the remark, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi could be seen standing by him smiling and applauding.

Notably, Punjab will go to the Assembly polls on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

