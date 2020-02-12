My statement on Deoband is correct: Giriraj Singh

Patna (Bihar) [India], Feb 12 (ANI): Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh on Wednesday said that he stands by his statement that "Deoband is Gangotri of terrorism".

Speaking to reporters here he said, "My statement is correct and if someone has a problem then ask Uttar Pradesh police to list how many people are involved in terror activities."

Earlier in the day, Giriraj Singh while addressing a gathering at UP's Saharanpur said, "I had once stated that Deoband is the Gangotri of terrorism. All the major terrorists from across the world have been born here."

The Union Minister also called for the implementation of a population control law and added: "Without its implementation, the country cannot move on the path of development." (ANI)

