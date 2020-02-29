My voice is not being heard now, says MP Congress leader Ajay Singh

Sidhi (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Feb 29 (ANI): Former Leader of Opposition in Madhya Pradesh Assembly and Congress leader Ajay Singh said that he wanted to execute "many development works" here, however, his voice is not being heard now.

"I wanted to execute many development works, provide employment to the youth and improve irrigation system here. But my voice is not being heard now," Singh said at an event here on Friday.

This comes after war of words between Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The spat between Kamal Nath and Scindia over "manifesto promises in Madhya Pradesh" received mixed responses from political leaders. While some extended supports to Scindia, others said that the duo must resolve their internal differences within the party. (ANI)

