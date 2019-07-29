Myanmar Army's chief calls on PM Modi

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): The Commander-in-Chief of the Myanmar Armed Forces, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Monday.



He congratulated PM Modi on his success at the recent Lok Sabha elections during the meeting.

"He noted the rapid development of India in the past few years and also the all-round deepening of the unique relations between the two neighbours, including in the area of defence and security cooperation," a Ministry of External Affairs statement added.

Modi recalled the warmth and hospitality extended to him during his visits to Myanmar during Monday's meeting.

"He noted the excellent state of bilateral cooperation in the areas of counter-insurgency, capacity building, military-to-military-ties and maritime cooperation, as well as in economic sphere and development cooperation," MEA further stated.

"The Prime Minister reiterated India's strong commitment to work for further deepening the unique bilateral partnership with Myanmar," it added.

Earlier in the day, India and Myanmar had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on defence co-operation.

Accompanied by a high-level delegation from the Myanmar Defence Services, Min had met the Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee and Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa, Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh.

He also paid homage at the National War Memorial during his official visit, which will culminate on August 2. (ANI)

