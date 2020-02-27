Myanmar stands at confluence of 'Neighbourhood First', 'Act East Policy', says Kovind at banquet for U Win Myint

New Delhi [India], Feb 27 (ANI): India attaches the highest priority to its partnership with Myanmar -- a country that stands at the confluence of New Delhi's 'Neighbourhood First' and 'Act East policy', President Ram Nath Kovind said on Thursday, as he hosted a banquet at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in the honour of Myanmar President U Win Myint.

President Kovind added that the India-Myanmar partnership is at the heart of India's vision to create a connected and cooperative neighbourhood and that a peaceful, united, federal, democratic and prosperous Myanmar is in New Delhi's core national interest.

"India wishes to expand its partnership with Myanmar in key dimensions like energy, transportation, digital connectivity, tourism and heritage management. India is ready to provide more assistance, including developing training centres and new socio-economic infrastructure in rural areas," President Kovind said.

Kovind added that India appreciates Myanmar's assurances that the country would not allow groups that are inimical to New Delhi's interests to operate from its territory. "India also appreciates the enhanced coordination and cooperation from the Myanmar Army in maintaining the security of our borders."

A banquet was hosted at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the honour of Myanmar President, who is on a four-day visit to India. (ANI).

