Mysore Palace sanitised after employee's relative tests COVID positive

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], July 9 (ANI): work at the Mysore Palace was carried out on Saturday morning after a relative of the palace employee tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, an official said.

The areas in and around the Mysore Palace were also sanitised.

Earlier, the palace had been closed for tourists for a week from March 15 to 22, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the Mysore Palace committee said.

Authorities have decided to re-open the palace on Monday.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Karnataka has reported 31,105 COVID-19 positive cases. (ANI)

