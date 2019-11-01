Mysuru: 15 students admitted to hospital after eating chocolates during birthday celebration

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): As many as 15 students of a school in Mysuru were admitted to a hospital after they claimed to ate chocolates while celebrating the birthday of a classmate.

The incident happened at a school, while the students were admitted to Ramakrishna Hospital. All the 15 students are from the fifth standard.

Krishna Raja Nagar police later visited the hospital and inspected the issue. (ANI)

