Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): As many as 15 students of a school in Mysuru were admitted to a hospital after they claimed to ate chocolates while celebrating the birthday of a classmate.
The incident happened at a school, while the students were admitted to Ramakrishna Hospital. All the 15 students are from the fifth standard.
Krishna Raja Nagar police later visited the hospital and inspected the issue. (ANI)
Mysuru: 15 students admitted to hospital after eating chocolates during birthday celebration
ANI | Updated: Nov 01, 2019 01:37 IST
