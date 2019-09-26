Representative image
Mysuru: Platform ticket fare to increase for 14 days from Oct 2

ANI | Updated: Sep 26, 2019 18:06 IST

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): In order to avoid overcrowding during Dusshera, the South Western Railway (SWR) has decided to increase the platform ticket fare at Mysuru station from Rs 10 to Rs 20 for a period of 14 days starting from October 2 to October 15.
Satish Divisional Operations Manager and PRO said on Thursday: "The measure is taken to ensure the public safety that bona fide passengers are not inconvenienced and also to avoid overcrowding and to make freeway for passengers during the festival." (ANI)

