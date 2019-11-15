Mysuru: Shripad Naik inaugurates two-day international conference on Yoga

Mysuru [Karnataka], Nov 15 (ANI): Union Minister of State for AYUSH and Defence Shripad Yesso Naik on Friday inaugurated two days international conference on Yoga being held in Mysuru.

Adding that the theme of the conference is 'Yoga for Heart Care', an official statement said that more than 700 national and international delegates are expected to participate in the conference spread over ten technical sessions involving fifty resource persons and experts.

"The government has introduced several schemes for the promotion of Yoga. The rewards of Yoga are so immense that people are easily motivated to adopt Yoga in their lives once they learn about its benefits," the minister said.

Adding that by introducing Yoga in the schools in the curriculum of physical education, generations of healthy Indians can be raised and crores of rupees now being spent on medical care can be saved, Naik said, "The Board's programme is essentially a Voluntary scheme of Certification and will increase quality and standards in Yoga teaching and promote Yoga as a career skill. Yoga is an integral part of the 1.5 lakh primary health care centres under AYUSHMAN BHARAT. This will make learning Yoga and practicing it easier for people all across the country".

On the first day of the conference, technical sessions on 'Yoga for heart care; emerging trends and researches', 'role of Yoga in preventive cardiology', 'Role of Yoga in the management of Hypertension' and 'Yoga for coronary artery disease' were organised.

This conference is fifth in the series to commemorate the unanimous adoption of Resolution by the United Nations General Assembly during its 69th session for observing 21st June as International Day of Yoga.

"The tremendous success of the International Yoga Conferences organised by the Ministry of AYUSH during the last four consecutive years is evident from the participation of increasing large number of Indian and foreign delegates," said the release. (ANI)

