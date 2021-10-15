Mysuru witnesses massive waterlogging after rains lash city for around 2 hrs

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], October 15 (ANI): As rains lashed Mysuru for nearly around two hours, the city witnessed water-logged streets on Friday.

The city witnessed massive traffic jams due to inundated streets making it difficult for commuters to travel across the city.

Meanwhile, other parts of Karnataka also received rainfall today.



Earlier in the day, the Meteorological Department had predicted rainfall at a few places over coastal Karnataka and South Interior parts of the state.

The weather forecasting agency has predicted more rain for the state.

"Next 24 hours: Generally cloudy sky. Few spells of rain/thundershowers are very likely. Maximum and Minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 28 and 20 degrees Celsius respectively," said the IMD.

It further predicted, "Next 48 hours: Generally cloudy sky. Few spells of rain/thundershowers very likely. Maximum and Minimum temperatures very likely to be around 28 and 20 degree Celsius respectively." (ANI)

